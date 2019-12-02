Image copyright Welcome to Yorkshire Image caption James Mason was chief operating officer at Bradford City

Tourism organisation Welcome to Yorkshire has announced its new chief executive.

James Mason, 41, will take over from Sir Gary Verity who resigned on health grounds in March and has since faced allegations of bullying and inappropriately claiming expenses.

Mr Mason was born and raised in Bradford and previously worked as chief operating officer at Bradford City.

Sir Gary has previously denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

Mr Mason, who will take up the post in the New Year, said: "I know Welcome to Yorkshire has been through a challenging period and I understand the need for transparency going forward.

"I really can't wait to get started."

Image copyright PA Image caption Sir Gary Verity left Welcome to Yorkshire in March after 10 years as chief executive

Peter Box, chair of the organisation, said: "This is a new start for Welcome to Yorkshire and I'm very much looking forward to working with James to build on the organisation's fantastic foundations."

Sir Gary led the company for a decade and was credited with creating the UK's biggest cycling race, the Tour de Yorkshire, following the success of a Yorkshire leg of the Tour de France in 2014.

