Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The gang threatened motorists returning to parked cars usually in busy shopping centres and railway stations, the Crown Prosecution Service said

A car-jacking gang that carried out a series of robberies re-stole a vehicle that was being transported after police recovered it, prosecutors said.

Three men were involved in serious offences across the West Midlands between October and December 2018, with a fourth also playing a part.

The case against them was settled at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday after a series of admissions and guilty verdicts.

They will be sentenced at a later date.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the masked gang attacked or threatened motorists returning to parked cars usually in busy shopping centres and railway stations, "often" using imitation firearms.

They struck in the West Midlands, Warwickshire and Staffordshire police areas.

On one occasion, the CPS said, some gang members re-stole a car that had been recovered by the police and was being transported; kidnapping the recovery driver for a short time.

Image copyright Google Image caption The car-jacking trial concluded at Birmingham Crown Court

The CPS' David Rouse said: "This was nothing less than an organised crime gang who were brazen, violent and systematic.

"Many of the victims were badly affected and traumatised by what had happened."

In Thursday's conclusion of the trial at Birmingham Crown Court:

Paul Joseph Doyle, 41, was found guilty of robbery; conspiracy to rob; conspiracy to possess an imitation firearm intending to rob; possession of an imitation firearm intending to cause fear of violence; and kidnapping. He had admitted conspiracy to steal.

Joshua Barrett, 22, was found guilty of robbery; conspiracy to rob; conspiracy to possess an imitation firearm intending to rob; possession of an imitation firearm intending to cause fear of violence; and conspiracy to steal. He had admitted conspiracy to steal and conspiracy to rob.

Luke Mander, 22, was found guilty of robbery; kidnapping; and conspiracy to possess an imitation firearm intending to rob.

Keir Carter, 18, admitted conspiracy to steal and possession of a class b drug.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.