Hillsborough police chief cleared of manslaughter

Image copyright PA Media Image caption David Duckenfield was in charge of policing the 1989 FA Cup semi-final

Hillsborough match commander David Duckenfield has been found not guilty of the gross negligence manslaughter of 95 Liverpool fans in the 1989 disaster.

Former South Yorkshire Police Ch Supt Duckenfield, 75, was cleared after a seven-week retrial at Preston Crown Court.

The jury at his original trial earlier this year failed to agree a verdict.

Mr Duckenfield, of Ferndown, Dorset, was in charge of the FA Cup semi-final at which 96 Liverpool fans died.

Due to the law at the time, there can be no prosecution over the death of the 96th victim, Tony Bland.

This is because he died more than a year and a day after his injuries were caused.