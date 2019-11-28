Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption BBC Weather's Matt Taylor explains why it has been so wet in November

With days of rain and extensive floods, the autumn of 2019 seems to have been much wetter than normal. Has it though?

Villagers in Fishlake near Doncaster were forced to flee their homes after the river Don and Ea Beck both burst their banks.

The former High Sheriff of Derbyshire died after being swept away by swollen waters.

A farmer in Lincolnshire says he fears more future flooding after more than 1,000 acres of fields were swamped.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Fishlake near Doncaster was flooded after a river and beck burst their banks

The weather this autumn, which meteorologically speaking runs from September until November, has been making the headlines.

Watnall near Nottingham, Sheffield in South Yorkshire and Scampton and Coningsby in Lincolnshire have all had their wettest autumns on record and are on course for their wettest ever Novembers.

Watnall has had 367.8mm of rainfall since the start of September and until 06:00 on 27 November, beating the record of 339.6mm in 2000.

Scampton saw 303.2mm compared with 1993's 271.7mm while Coningsby had 341.6mm compared with 284.8mm in 2000.

Furthermore, the average autumn rainfall in Lincolnshire is about 163mm and the annual rainfall is 613mm, so they have had double the seasonal average and about half of their expected annual rainfall in just three months.

Sheffield had 456mm of rain beating its record from 2000 of 425.2mm.

But while there have been some dramatic weather events locally, nationally the record has been a long way from being broken.

This autumn is currently ranked as the 24th wettest on record for England and Wales with 372.1mm falling on average across the two nations.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Dozens of homes in Doncaster were also flooded in November

The record was set in 2000 when 502.7mm was recorded.

As a single month, this November has been rather wet and by 17 November, England had seen 90% of its average rainfall for the month according the Met Office.

Other counties to have had more than their November average by 17 November included Buckinghamshire, Derbyshire, Gloucestershire, Herefordshire, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, Northamptonshire, Oxfordshire, Rutland, Shropshire, Staffordshire, Warwickshire and Worcestershire.

England as a whole has had a mean temperature of 5.3C between 1 and 17 November, 0.9C cooler than the period's average temperature.