A lorry driver who is accused over the deaths of 39 migrants in Essex has admitted plotting to assist illegal immigration.

Mo Robinson pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to conspiring with others to assist illegal immigration between 1 May 2018 and 24 October 2019.

He is accused of being part of a larger plot to bring people into the UK illegally.

He was not asked to plead to 39 charges of manslaughter.

More follows.