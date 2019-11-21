Image caption Manchester is a key city in the plan to increase inward investment, The Lord Mayor of London said

The Lord Mayor of London is calling on northern firms to join him on upcoming trade delegations abroad.

William Russell will visit Manchester and Leeds in a bid to boost business ties between the northern cities and the City of London.

He said it is important to "work together to unlock the full potential of the UK economy".

Mr Russell will visit about 30 countries across six continents during his time as The Lord Mayor of London.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Leeds has seven million people living within an hour’s drive

"With our departure from the European Union on the horizon, it is more important than ever that our cities work together to unlock the full potential of the UK economy," he said.

"While here in Manchester and Leeds, I want to focus on bolstering the already-strong relationship that the City of London has with these two great cities."