Image copyright Stacey Andrew Image caption Stacey Andrew photographed the flare in the crowd before it was thrown during Liam Gallagher's support act the DMAs

A Liam Gallagher fan fears she has been "scarred for life" after a flare was thrown at a gig.

Stacey Andrew, 27, from Boston, Lincolnshire, was at the Fly DSA Arena on Monday when she was set on fire, The Star reported.

"The flare hit my head and fell down my top, at first I didn't realise what had happened until people shouted," she said.

"It looks like someone let a firework off on my chest".

More Yorkshire stories

Ms Andrew said she and her partner Callum Mutton were near the front and the people with flares behind to the right.

"I didn't realise what had happened then people started patting me. My shirt was in flames and a man ripped it off," she said.

"People were shouting, 'She's on fire!'"

Image copyright Stacey Andrew Image caption Stacey Andrew and her partner Callum Mutton, went to the Fly DSA Arena in Sheffield to see Liam Gallagher

She said security staff did not go over, but she had to go through the crowd to them.

"It was so embarrassing, I was just in my bra.

"The Red Cross saw us but their tap wasn't running so they had to find water. The on-site nurse was good and covered my dignity as best as she could".

But Ms Andrew said there was "no proper first aid".

"I'm scared I'm going to be scarred for life," she said.

Fly DSA Arena has been approached for a comment.

Arena staff offered a taxi but in the end Mr Mutton drove her to hospital.

Image copyright Stacey Andrew Image caption Stacey Andrew was burnt on her chest and arm after the flare fell down her top

Bags were checked on entry, but security staff did not personally check everyone Ms Andrew said.

"Everyone who bought drinks from Arena had plastic cups but a lot of lads had their own cans," she added.

South Yorkshire Police is aware of the incident.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.