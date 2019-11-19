Ten people have been arrested in raids across England in an international human trafficking investigation.

A total of eight women aged 18 to 30 were rescued during the operation led by South Yorkshire Police, which was supported by officers from Romania.

The women were taken to a "place of safety" and the suspects, eight men and two women, remain in custody.

Addresses were raided in Staffordshire, Norfolk, London and the Northumbria force area.

The suspects, who are aged between 19 and 38, were held on suspicion of human trafficking for the purposes of sexual exploitation and money laundering.

Similar activity took place in Romania while the UK warrants were being executed, resulting in the arrest of a 37-year-old man.