Image copyright Susan Pilcher Image caption Coastguards, police, the RNLI and Border Force responded

A group of migrants crossing the Channel have been intercepted and passed to immigration officials.

Officers were called just before 07:30 GMT to a report of suspected migrants on board a vessel, Kent Police said.

Their boat was taken to Dungeness lifeboat station, where the group were handed to officers.

It was one of a number of attempted Channel crossings reported off Kent and Sussex, but the only one confirmed by authorities.

Earlier, coastguards said they had co-ordinated a number of incidents off the Kent coast, working with police and the Border Force.

Search and rescue helicopters from Lydd and Lee-on-Solent were deployed, along with RNLI lifeboats from Dover, Dungeness and Hastings, as well as two Border Force vessels, a spokesman told the BBC.

The coastguard said it was unclear how many incidents had been dealt with and exact numbers could not be confirmed.

Kent Police said they attended only one incident on Sunday.