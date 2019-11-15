Image copyright PA Media Image caption Some residents in Fishlake near Doncaster are expected to be out of their homes for weeks

Significant financial support must be given by the government to people and businesses besieged by flooding, the Sheffield City mayor has said.

In a letter to the prime minister, Dan Jarvis also called for an "emergency summit" to discuss the "resilience of the region to future flooding".

More than 100 weather warnings remain in place around the country.

Meanwhile, the Environment Agency said people were trying to steal pumps used to move water away from flooded areas.

Mr Jarvis said 4,220 homes had been affected in South Yorkshire, leaving a "devastating impact" on communities.

Fishlake near Doncaster has been one of the worst hit with hundreds of homes submerged following the downpours which started last week.

While the mayor welcomed measures announced by Boris Johnson on Tuesday, he said "given the scale of damage in some of the most deprived parts of the country, it is concerning that this assistance was not forthcoming sooner".

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Army personnel have been helping recovery efforts in South Yorkshire

Mr Jarvis's letter, written on behalf of several councils in South and West Yorkshire, said: "There is now a clear need for further concerted, integrated and decisive action in the short, medium and long term for those affected.

"In particular, consideration must also be given to those without insurance or whose policies have been deemed in-valid amidst these circumstances.

"To help out communities get back on their feet, it is imperative that this is provided as quickly as possible."

The prime minister has faced condemnation for his response to the floods and for failing to act sooner.

It came amid criticism from Labour and the Liberal Democrats who said he should declare a "national emergency".

Laura Gordon, Liberal Democrat prospective parliamentary candidate for Sheffield Hallam said Mr Johnson "must apply" for money the European Solidarity Fund to help people and invest in better flood defences.

Ian Walker, Conservative prospective parliamentary candidate for Sheffield Hallam stressed the need to continue investing in flood defences and measures to tackle climate change.

He added: "One of the key things when people get flooded is the problems with insurance and getting it renewed.

"The government needs to step in and look what can be done to help people get cost effective insurance."

Soldiers are no longer helping the relief effort in South Yorkshire but the Ministry of Defence said 400 personnel remain on standby if the flooding increases.

Image caption The River Avon in Stratford-upon-Avon is expected to peak on Friday night

The Environment Agency said 38 pumps had been used in Fishlake and half the houses were now free from water, but it would take about six days to clear it completely.

More than 40 schools were forced to shut in Worcestershire and fire crews have rescued 93 people who were stuck in vehicles in flood water.

Flooding in Kirk Sandall, Doncaster, caused disruption to rail networks with TransPennine Express services between Sheffield and Scunthorpe being suspended.

While efforts to clear up the devastation continue elsewhere, the Environment Agency said people were trying to steal the pumps being used to move water away from flooded homes in South Yorkshire.

In a video posted to Twitter, Martin Christmas, from the agency, said: "Unfortunately we've started to see some criminal activity trying to steal our pumps and steal our pallet barriers."