Schools and roads shut as floodwaters rise

Image caption The River Avon, in Stratford-upon-Avon, is expected to peak on Friday night

Dozens of schools are closed with river levels are still rising as floodwater continues to cause problems in the West Midlands.

Flood warnings remain in place across the region, following heavy rainfall on Thursday.

More than 40 schools are shut in Worcestershire and the River Avon is breaking its banks in Warwickshire with its peak expected on Friday evening.

Friday is due to be drier and rail services have returned to normal.

Hereford and Worcester's fire and rescue service said it has helped 43 vehicles in flood water and rescued 97 people and one dog. Ten vehicles got stuck overnight.

Schools in Pershore, Evesham, Malvern and Upton in Worcestershire are all closed due to flooding.

Image copyright @bexterragga Image caption Roads have been closed due to flood water, including Ford Lane in Droitwich

Chris Bainger, from the Environment Agency, said: "Worcestershire is probably the most affected, and parts of Herefordshire.

"Importantly for us at the moment is the area of Evesham, around there because it is going to be very, very close to affected properties."

The River Avon is expected to peak at Evesham later, at its highest levels since 2012, while the river Teme in Tenbury peaked shortly after midnight.

Image caption Properties in Stratford-upon-Avon are at risk of flooding, say the Environment Agency

The Environment Agency is predicting the River Avon in Stratford-upon Avon, Warwickshire is to peak at 19:00, predicting levels of 1.9m (6ft), nearly 1m (3ft) above normal river levels.

Three schools in the county have also been closed due to the weather, with roads also affected.

Matt Lawrence from the Environment Agency, added: "There's still a lot of water about and we are expecting river levels to rise as that makes its way through the system."

Elsewhere, in Shropshire, Frankwell Car Park has been closed with flood barriers in place, with three county schools also closed.

In Hereford, the River Wye is also set to peak later, with the county council reporting some problems with school bus services.

Image copyright Environment Agency Image caption Dozens of flood warnings, where flooding is expected, are in place across the West Midlands

