Man jailed for paralysing Amazon delivery driver

A driver who left an Amazon delivery worker paralysed from the waist down by dragging him along a road for almost 100m has been jailed for 12 years.

Mitchell Rose, 27, ploughed into Chance Bright as he ran after his van, which had been stolen by Rose's accomplice Brian Atkinson, in Coven, near Wolverhampton, on 4 March.

The former soldier, 23, was on his last week with Amazon when he was injured.

He said Rose "shook his head to tell me that he wasn't going to stop".

The former soldier, of Newcastle-under-Lyme, suffered a broken spinal cord and other injuries including a wound under his chin that required 200 stitches.

Rose's attempted murder trial at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court had heard how his victim had just delivered a parcel in the south Staffordshire village when he saw someone driving off in his van.

As he ran after the vehicle, Rose, who was following behind, mowed him down, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

Rose, of Redshank Road in Walsall, was cleared of attempted murder in September, but convicted of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and sentenced at Stafford Crown Court on Thursday.

Atkinson, 41, of Parker Street, Walsall, admitted stealing the van and was convicted of assisting an offender. He was sentenced to 36 months.

Carol Davies, 39, of Yew Road, Walsall, was given a 12-month community order and Emma Griffin, 34, of Field Road, Walsall, received a four-month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months. Both admitted assisting an offender.

