Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Dalian Atkinson played for Aston Villa, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday

A police officer has been charged with the murder of footballer Dalian Atkinson who was killed in 2016.

The ex-Aston Villa striker, 48, died after being Tasered by officers at his father's house in Telford, Shropshire, on 15 August.

A second police officer, also from the West Mercia Police force, has been charged with assault causing actual bodily harm.

Both defendants will appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court later.

The Crown Prosecution Service made the decision to press charges following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Mr Atkinson's family has been informed, a spokesperson said, and issued a statement welcoming the decision but "regret that already more than three years have passed since Dalian died".

Police officers attended Meadows Close in Trench, Telford, where Mr Atkinson was detained outside an address at about 01:30 BST.

He was taken by ambulance to the Princess Royal Hospital where he later died.

Mr Atkinson started his career at Ipswich Town before moving to Sheffield Wednesday, Real Sociedad, Aston Villa and Fenerbahçe in Turkey.

