Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Nearly two thirds of cases involved household waste

Councils in England dealt with more than one million incidents of fly-tipping last year, official figures show.

It was an 8% rise on the 998,000 in 2017-18, with nearly two thirds of incidents made up of household waste.

The most common places for the illegal dumping of waste were pavements and roads.

The Local Government Association said fly-tipping cost taxpayers in England "more than £57m a year to clear up".

The figures suggest the number of fly-tipping incidents - 1,072,000 in 2018-19 - was the highest for a decade.

However, in notes accompanying the statistics the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said councils had "changed the way they capture and report fly-tips over the past few years, so the changes over time should be interpreted with some care."

The government declined to comment on the figures because of purdah restrictions due to the upcoming UK general election.