Image copyright PA Image caption David Lowe carried out the crimes at two schools more than 30 years ago

A former housemaster at a prestigious Catholic boarding school has been sentenced for further historic indecent assaults on young boys.

David Lowe, 66, abused the boys, then aged eight and 10, as part of a series of attacks carried out in the 70s and 80s, Southwark Crown Court heard.

The abuse took place at Westminster Cathedral Choir School, in London.

Lowe was jailed for 10 years in 2015 after he was found guilty of multiple counts of sexually assaulting pupils.

He had pleaded guilty to two further counts of indecent assault in October and was jailed for two years to run concurrently to his previous sentence.

The victims came forward after seeing the publicity around the first trial, the court heard.

Prosecutor Gary Rutter said the first assault took place in a dormitory room when the victim was feeling homesick.

'Stole innocence'

He said Lowe, then a music teacher, was "initially comforting" but then put his hand under the boy's bed sheets and touched his genitalia for several minutes.

The court heard Lowe fondled a second victim when he told the boy to go to his private room as punishment for being bad at playing the piano.

The second boy, being a couple of years older, knew immediately Lowe's actions were "inappropriate and wrong".

His mother made a complaint to the school but Lowe denied any wrongdoing.

In an impact statement read out by Mr Rutter, the victim said he had "poor self-worth and self-confidence" as a result of the assault and Lowe "stole his innocence".

Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Lowe left Westminster Cathedral Choir School in 1981 when one of his victims complained

The attacks Lowe was first jailed for took place at Westminster Cathedral Choir School and the Benedictine monk-run Ampleforth College in North Yorkshire between 1978 and 1982.

Sentencing him, Judge Sally Cahill said: "You were in a position of responsibility in relation to young boys.

"Those then young boys are now grown men. They have had to live with what you did their whole lives."