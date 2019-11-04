Image copyright Reuters Image caption Contact centre staff and engineers are being recruited to deal with "increased demand" for Sky's services

Media firm Sky says it is creating 1,000 new jobs across the UK including 500 roles at a customer contact centre in Leeds.

The company said the contact centre roles were to "meet customer demand".

A further 500 engineers are being recruited across the UK as part of its new TV platform, Sky Q.

Broadcaster Channel 4 will open a new base in the centre of Leeds in 2020 employing 200 people at the former Majestic nightclub site.

Sky said 1,000 people were already employed in Leeds working on the media firm's digital and technical operations.

The new contact centre staff will be dealing with broadband, mobile and TV services and, along with the new engineers, they bring the total number of Sky employees in the UK and Ireland to 25,000.

Sky provides satellite TV, broadband and phone services as well as its own streaming service, NOW TV.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.