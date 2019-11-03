England

Attempted murder charge after Crewe assault

  • 3 November 2019

A man's been charged with attempted murder after a serious assault in Crewe.

A 32-year-old man was left in a critical condition after sustaining head injuries in an attack on Mill Street at 03:15 GMT on Saturday.

Police said he remained in a serious, but stable condition in hospital.

A 55-year-old man from Ipswich has been charged by officers and is due to appear at South Cheshire Magistrates' Court on Monday.

