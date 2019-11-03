Image copyright PA Media Image caption The Reverend Simon Nguyen, who led the service, said the victims lost their lives "seeking freedom, dignity and happiness"

A vigil has been held in memory of the 39 Vietnamese victims who were found dead in a refrigerated lorry in Essex.

More than 100 people attended the service at the Church of the Holy Name and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in east London.

The Reverend Simon Nguyen, who led the service, said the 39 died "seeking freedom, dignity and happiness".

It was confirmed by police on Friday that all of those who were found were Vietnamese.

Police had initially believed they were Chinese.

Prayers were heard and members of the Catholic congregation performed readings and candles were lit.

"We show our condolences and sympathies for the people who have lost their lives on the way seeking freedom, dignity and happiness," said Mr Nguyen.

"We ask God to welcome them into his kingdom even though some of them were not Catholic but they strongly believed in eternal peace, so we pray for them."

After the service he said: "The people here are very united because we are all refugees.

"All the people here - most of the Vietnamese - came here as refugees in the '70s and the '80s and the '90s."

He said in those decades, the disappearances of people from Vietnam were "not reported by the media, but many of them died".

"These victims [who died in the lorry last month], this tragedy, was reported but many tragedies to the Vietnamese no-one know," he said.

Essex Police said it was now in "direct contact with a number of families in Vietnam and the UK" and the Vietnamese Government.

A number of Vietnamese families have previously come forward fearing their loved ones are among the dead.

Pham Thi Tra My, 26, sent her family a message on the night of 22 October - the day before the 39 people were found dead - saying her "trip to a foreign land has failed".

The father of 30-year-old Le Van Ha, who comes from an agricultural part of Vietnam, previously told the BBC he was convinced his son was among the dead.

Post-mortem examinations are being carried out on the 31 men and eight women to establish the cause of their deaths.

The driver of the lorry, Maurice Robinson, from Northern Ireland, appeared in court on Monday charged with a string of offences, including 39 counts of manslaughter.

Extradition proceedings have also begun against 22-year-old Eamonn Harrison, who was arrested in Dubin on a European Arrest Warrant.

Police are also seeking two brothers from Northern Ireland, Ronan and Christopher Hughes, who are wanted on suspicion of manslaughter and people trafficking.

