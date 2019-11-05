Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption The car Flora Walsh was driving was struck by a tree which came down in high winds

A woman who died after a tree fell onto her car was a "wonderful mum", her family has said.

Flora Walsh, 69, from Verwood, Dorset was in a Ford B-max when it was hit near the village shortly before 09:00 GMT on Saturday.

A family statement said they they were "in shock and utterly heartbroken".

High winds with speeds exceeding 80mph caused damage to property and transport disruption across the south of England on Saturday.

In a statement issued though Dorset Police, Ms Walsh's family said: "Knowing what a popular, kind and loved woman she was, is such a comfort."

Verwood Road was closed in both directions between the Alderholt turning and the A31 for several hours after the tree came down.