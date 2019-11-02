Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Several cars were damaged when winds ripped scaffolding into a road

Cars have been damaged in a street in Dorset after scaffolding collapsed in strong winds.

The structure was blown over in Dorset Street, Blandford Forum, during the early hours, closing the road between The Close and Fields Oak.

Dorset Police has warned people not to make "unnecessary journeys".

Flood warnings have also been issued by The Environment Agency for Preston Beach in Weymouth and Chiswell, West Bay, Lyme Regis and Christchurch.

Image copyright Stuart Galliers Image caption The scaffolding crashed into the road during the early hours

South Western Railway (SWR) said services between Brockenhurst and Weymouth have been cancelled or delayed due to fallen trees on the line.

Brittany Ferries and Condor Ferries have also cancelled some of their sailings from Portsmouth and Poole - passengers are advised to check before they travel.

Hovertravel services between Southsea and Ryde have been stopped and Wightlink and Red Funnel ferry routes also face disruption.

A yellow weather warning for wind with gusts of up to 80mph is in place across the south of England until 18:00.