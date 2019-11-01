Image copyright Getty Images Image caption England fans have travelled to Japan in their numbers for the final

England fans will be glued to television screens up and down the country on Saturday morning as 15 men wearing white line up to face South Africa in the Rugby World Cup final.

The game is being played in Japan but almost 6,000 miles away back home excitement has already reached fever pitch.

It has been 12 years since England were in the final and 16 years since they won it, so fans are understandably getting pretty excited at the prospect of captain Owen Farrell lifting the Webb Ellis Cup.

As you would expect, a large number of rugby clubs are planning to show the match, which kicks off at 09:00 GMT.

There will be extra excitement at Crewe and Nantwich Rugby Club as their former player Tom Curry will be lining up for England.

"We are really excited and are hoping Tom has a great game," said coach John Farr.

"He's had a great tournament so far."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tom Curry has played every minute of England's World Cup campaign

Mr Farr said there would be "bacon butties and beer" and forecast some "sore heads on Sunday".

"We are really, really proud that a player who has taken to the field in a Crewe and Nantwich shirt is gong to go out and hopefully lift the Webb Ellis trophy tomorrow," he said.

A crowded clubhouse is also expected at Manchester Rugby Club in Cheadle Hume where England's Ben Spencer used to play.

Bridgnorth Rugby Club in Shropshire is planning to show the game despite having its marquee wrecked and pitches submerged by flood water in recent days.

The Queen has also sent a letter of support via Prince Harry to England's head coach Eddie Jones calling for a "memorable and successful" final.

Skip Twitter post by @RoyalFamily The Duke of Sussex will deliver this message from The Queen to @EnglandRugby ahead of the Rugby World Cup Final 2019 match against South Africa #RWC2019.



The Duke has been Patron of the Rugby Football Union since 2017 and will attend the #RWCFinal in Yokohama tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/dRWX2cZQvv — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 1, 2019 Report

Meanwhile in Birmingham, newlyweds Rosie and Ken Marshall will face an early test of their marriage as they cheer for competing sides, having spent their honeymoon in Japan following the World Cup.

"Rosie and I will be happy for the other whatever the result - even if bragging rights will be decided for the next four years," said Mr Marshall, 37, originally from Johannesburg.

"It will be a great match and I just hope England win," said 31-year-old Mrs Marshall.

Image copyright Ken Marshall/PA Media Image caption Newlyweds Ken and Rosie Marshall will be cheering for opposing sides

Both agreed that Mrs Marshall will be the loudest of the two during the big match but, as Mr Marshall confided, "it's her dad and brother that will be unbearable for the next four years".

England Rugby has been getting into the swing of things - much like a sweet chariot maybe - by tweeting videos of the team's previous victories over South Africa.

Not that there's that many at the World Cup, the Springboks having won three of their four World Cup encounters with the English.

But don't be disheartened, New Zealand had won all three of their previous World Cup games against England before this year's semi-final, which Eddie Jones's side won 19-7.

Pupils at Moreton Hall Prep School in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, have also voiced their support for England ahead of tomorrow (be warned, they are loud!)

Jack Crawford, 21, is planning to get up at 06:00 to start his preparations for watching the game at home in Knottingley, West Yorkshire, with his father Scott, who will have just finished a supermarket night shift.

"He won't be getting any sleep until after the match has finished," Jack said.

"My prediction is England 40-10 South Africa."

Not every fan will be watching though, as some can't bear the pressure.

"I recorded the semi-final and watched it only once I knew the result," said Mandi Allen from Darlington.

"I just couldn't stand the pressure. Because I did that at the semis, I'm worried about jinxing the final now if I watch it live.

"I'm so excited though, I reckon England will win 34-24."

Image copyright Mandi Allen Image caption Mandi Allen is predicting an England win

The Evening Standard estimates some 2,000 pubs and bars will open early in London to show the game, while Boxparks in the capital will also be showing coverage from 08:00.

Thousands of pubs are opening across the rest of the country, from Manchester, Sheffield and Newcastle in the north to Gloucester and Cheltenham in the south west.