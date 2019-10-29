Image copyright PA Media Image caption The Duke of Sussex founded the Invictus Games in 2014

A former RAF medic and RAF corporal will lead Team UK at next year's Invictus Games in the Hague.

Capt Rachel Williamson, from Rutland, who was discharged after being injured, will lead the 65-strong team.

David Morris, of Sleaford, Lincolnshire, who has Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) will be the vice-captain.

Cpl Morris developed PTSD after a Red Arrows colleague died when his ejection seat deployed while on the ground.

The pair both represented the UK at the Invictus Games in 2018.

Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014 as a way of using sport to create a positive impact on the lives of injured service personnel and veterans.

Ms Williamson lost the use of an arm after being injured while playing rugby for the RAF.

She said she was introduced to the Invictus Games as part of the recovery process after her injury.

"I always had that sports background and I was told why don't you give the Invictus Games a go," she said.

She competed as a "multi-eventer" in Sydney, taking part in swimming and indoor rowing.

David Morris will be the UK team's vice-captain

Mr Morris said the effect of PTSD left him "scared of my own shadow" and not wanting to leave the house.

"It had a really profound effect on everything that I did. It took a little while for it to surface," he said.

"I think the games are so important for the recovery process, going through this and going on this journey.

"It gives you a new sense of purpose. It helps you to overcome some of things that have been so difficult and it's all down to work and motivation."

The UK team will compete in nine sports including, athletics, archery, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby and sitting volleyball.

More than 500 competitors from 19 nations will compete in the Dutch city starting on 9 May.

