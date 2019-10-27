Image copyright Network Rail Image caption Flash floods washed away the railway foundation stone - or ballast - leaving sections of track suspended at Pontrilas

Roads and rail routes remain blocked as the effects of heavy rain continue to cause problems across the Midlands.

In Herefordshire, part of the railway was washed away at Pontrilas, halting services to Abergavenny.

Network Rail said engineers would assess the track on Sunday and it was unclear how long it would take to fix.

Rail lines out of Shrewsbury to Welshpool, Wrexham and Crewe all remain out of action.

Several roads in Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire have been closed due to floods, including many rural routes.

Image copyright Shrewsbury Police Image caption Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service advised motorists not to drive through flood water

Hereford and Worcester Fire Service said people were rescued from more than 40 vehicles stranded in floodwater on Saturday.

On Sunday, drivers have also been rescued on Holme Lacey Road in Hereford and at Fladbury near Pershore, among other locations.

At Pershore College near Worcester 50mm of rain fell over a 30-hour period. The Environment Agency said the flash floods were leading to higher river levels.

There are 51 flood warnings in force across Warwickshire, Staffordshire, Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire, almost half of all those in force across England.

Flood defences are in place in Bewdley, Hereford, Upton-upon-Severn and Shrewsbury, with temporary barriers being put up in Ironbridge.

Dave Throup, from the Environment Agency, said levels on the River Teme were at their highest "since the huge flood of summer 2007".

In South Staffordshire, the depth of flood water reached almost 4ft at a ford in Trescott and Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Services said it had attended a number of calls to people trapped near a garage in Sandon Road, Stafford.

Skip Twitter post by @StaffsFire We have attended a number of calls to people who have become trapped in flood water on Sandon road in Stafford near the Shell garage. Please avoid this area and never drive into flood water no matter what vehicle you are using. Please plan journeys accordingly. pic.twitter.com/4yymwxrZOP — Staffordshire Fire & Rescue Service (@StaffsFire) October 26, 2019 Report

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.