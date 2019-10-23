Image copyright Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption A large fire destroyed the Beechmere retirement complex on 8 August

Residents who lost their homes in a fire at a retirement complex in August are still waiting to receive a share of £52,000 raised for them.

Apartments at Beechmere, Crewe, were destroyed in a blaze which left 150 older people homeless.

Crewe Town Council, which collected the money, is yet to vote on whether to transfer the cash to landlord Your Housing.

It said it needed to ensure the "right procedures" were in place.

Residents raised the cash through various online collection pages, including on social media. The cash was then collected by the local authority which said it would organise its distribution.

The BBC has been told the council is currently in negotiations with Your Housing in a bid to draw up a legal agreement governing the use of the funds.

Image copyright Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption The fire spread quickly after starting in the roof

The housing company said it would make sure the money was passed to affected residents if the funds were transferred to it from the council.

It added 32 households were still waiting for long-term housing and dedicated liaison officers were in touch with residents.

'Start from scratch'

Former Beechmere resident Norma Bagnall, 85, has used her savings for new clothes, furniture and a specialist orthopaedic chair for her new flat while she waits for her share of the donations, as well as a possible insurance payout.

Her daughter Claire said it was "important" the residents got the donated cash as soon as possible.

"It's hard to think about everything they've got to buy, they've got to start from scratch" she said.

Crewe Town Council leader Jill Rhodes said: "I can understand people's concerns but unfortunately if you're going to do things right you have to take time to make sure the right procedures are in place".

Councillors are due to make a final decision next month over whether to transfer the cash to Your Housing.

The housing company said hundreds of donated items of clothing, food and toiletries were still available for residents who needed them, but added any leftovers would be donated to charity.