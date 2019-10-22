Image copyright Google Image caption Snoswell worked at Wiltshire's Wellington Academy for three months after working for three years at Fair Ways School, Hampshire.

A physics teacher has been banned from the profession after making sexual comments to staff and students at two schools.

In 2018, Luke Snoswell was sacked from Fair Ways School, Hampshire, after telling a female colleague he wanted to have sex, a misconduct panel has said.

He then lied to get a job at Wellington Academy, Wiltshire, where he discussed with pupils whether they had lost their virginity.

He has 28 days to appeal the decision.

Mr Snoswell worked at Fair Ways School, Swanwick, between January 2015 and March 2018.

He told the female colleague at he wanted to have sex because the dating website "Tindr was not doing me any favours", the teaching misconduct panel said.

He then worked as head of physics at Wellington Academy in Ludgershall between April 2018 and July 2018 - when he was suspended.

'Energetic and entertaining'

The panel said he misled Wellington's head teacher about the reason he was dismissed from Fair Ways and did not reveal he was going through disciplinary proceedings.

He said he was sacked due to a "single incident" involving one person but the panel found proceedings concerned "multiple incidents in relation to multiple individuals".

During his three-month employment at Wellington he encouraged one pupil to have sex with another student to "see what happens", the panel added.

He told another, who was leaning over a table, they were "assuming the position".

Some pupils and staff provided evidence in his defence, saying he was liked and an "energetic and entertaining" teacher.