Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption A gang struck at premises across the West Midlands

Cash machines were hauled out of shops, cafes and a hospital by a gang operating across the West Midlands.

In one case, masked men walked into Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth hospital, loaded a cash machine on to a trolley and walked out past members of the public.

About £274,000 was stolen from machines in Birmingham, Tamworth and Lichfield in an 11-month spree, police said.

Five men have been jailed for conspiracy to commit burglary.

Their crimes were sophisticated and organised, police said.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Craig Matthews was the gang's leader, said West Midlands Police

In one instance, the gang used cutting equipment to break into a Spar shop in Tamworth.

In another raid, the gang cut down bollards at Cannon Hill Park, south Birmingham, before they dragged a cash machine out of the Midland Arts Centre.

Police said the ring leader was 42-year-old Craig Matthews from Edgbaston, Birmingham.

His DNA was found on tape used to cover cameras at a post office in Lichfield.

The post office was wrecked when a cash machine was dragged through it.

Matthews was also forensically linked to a registration plate on one of the stolen vans used as a getaway vehicle and was seen on CCTV, examining a cash machine at Rugby railway station.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Charlie Ward, David Bradley, Kenneth Bourne and Shane Stojsavljevic all pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit commercial burglary

The gang members, who admitted conspiracy to commit burglary and were jailed at Birmingham Crown Court, are:

Craig Matthews, 42, of Benmore Avenue, Edgbaston, jailed for eight years and seven months

Shane Stojsavljevic, 36, from Hermes Crescent, Henley Green, Coventry, jailed for seven years and two months

Kenneth Bourne, 38, from Nuneaton Road, Filongley, Warwickshire, jailed for six years

David Bradley, 28, from Wappenbury Road, Wood End, Coventry, jailed for five years

Charlie Ward, 27, of Pepys Corner, Tile Hill, Coventry, jailed for five years.

Latest news from the West Midlands

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption In September 2018 the inside of a post office in Lichfield was destroyed when the men dragged a cash machine through it

Det Ch Insp Annie Miller said: "This was sophisticated, organised crime which showed a huge amount of planning.

"While no one was hurt during the spree, the gang left a trail of destruction which left victims facing huge bills."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.