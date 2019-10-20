Two teenagers dead after Milton Keynes stabbing

Two 17-year-old boys have died after being stabbed in Milton Keynes.

Emergency services were called to a property in the Emerson Valley area of the town just before midnight, Thames Valley Police said.

One of the victims died at the scene, while the other died after being taken to hospital.

Two men were hurt in the incident and have been taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.