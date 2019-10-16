Image copyright PA Media Image caption Paul Gascoigne claimed his kiss was a confidence booster

Ex-England footballer Paul Gascoigne "lied and lied and lied" when he told a jury he kissed a woman on train to comfort her, a court has heard.

The 52-year-old is accused of "forcefully and sloppily" kissing a woman on a service from York to Newcastle in August 2018.

He claims he kissed her on the lips to "boost her confidence" after he heard a male passenger call her overweight.

Prosecutor William Mousley QC said the ex-player had "put up a smokescreen".

The former Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Rangers, Middlesbrough and Everton midfielder, has told Teesside Crown Court the kiss was "just a peck" and was not sexual.

But the woman, who cannot be named, said in evidence Mr Gascoigne "forcefully and sloppily" kissed her on the lips while drunk on the train, leaving her "shocked and upset".

'Unpleasant assault'

In his closing speech to the jury, Mr Mousley said of Gascoigne's account: "Right from the start, members of the jury, he lied, and lied, and lied.

"He lied right up to and including the time when he was giving evidence in court yesterday.

"There's an obvious reason as to why he lied and that's because he knows he is guilty of sexual assault but wants to put up a smokescreen, cause a diversion, suggest it was not, as it so obviously was."

Mr Mousley said of the kiss: "Either it was an unpleasant assault, or it was an act of kindness. Guilty if the former, not-guilty if it were the latter.

"This is a case, we submit, about truth and lies.

"There is a stark difference between the two and we submit that if you approach this case by deciding which facts you are sure about, that will lead you to a conclusion one way or the other."

Earlier, Mr Gascoigne, who lives in Leicester, broke down in the witness box while denying the single charge of sexual assault by touching.

His defence barrister, Michelle Heeley QC, read out character references from former professional boxer Ricky Hatton MBE and his former agent Mel Stein.

He was descried as a "tactile and friendly" person.

The trial continues.

