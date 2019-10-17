Paul Gascoigne cleared of sex assault on train
- 17 October 2019
Paul Gascoigne has been found not guilty of sexually assaulting a woman on a train.
The 52-year-old former England footballer had denied "forcefully and sloppily" kissing the fellow passenger on a service from York to Newcastle in August 2018.
The jury is still considering a lesser charge of assault by beating.