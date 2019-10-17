Image copyright PA Media Image caption Paul Gascoigne arrived to hear the verdict with his legal team and personal manager Katie Davies

Paul Gascoigne has been found not guilty of sexually assaulting a woman on a train.

The 52-year-old former England footballer had denied "forcefully and sloppily" kissing the fellow passenger on a service from York to Newcastle in August 2018.

The jury is still considering a lesser charge of assault by beating.