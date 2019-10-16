Image copyright Wiltshire Police Image caption Danielle Carr-Gomm, 71, of Lewes, East Sussex, died at Cleeve House in Seend, Wiltshire, in 2016

A man who ran a therapy workshop faces a manslaughter charge in connection with the death of a woman who attended.

Danielle Carr-Gomm, 71, of Lewes, East Sussex, died at Cleeve House in Seend, Wiltshire, on 20 October 2016.

A charge of gross negligence manslaughter against Hongchi Xiao, 56, who lives in California, has been authorised by prosecutors.

Two other people arrested at the time of the incident have been released with no further action.

The manslaughter charge against Mr Xiao has been authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

A warrant for his arrest was issued at Salisbury Magistrates' Court on 4 October.

"Wiltshire Police will be working with the relevant agencies to ensure Mr Xiao will stand trial," a force spokesman said.