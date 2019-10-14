Cancer patients show scars for Stand Up To Cancer
Cancer patients have bared their surgery scars in a charity exhibition showing the "gritty and raw reality" of the disease.
Sixteen men and women took part in the Defiance exhibition to show strength and solidarity against cancer, despite the changes to their bodies.
Photographer Ami Barwell said the project, for Stand Up To Cancer, was an "act of rebellion" and looked at the disease in "an honest and unfiltered way".
Thomasina McGuigan, 45, from Portsmouth, was diagnosed with stage three invasive breast cancer at the age of 20.
"I am extremely proud of my scar," she said. "A story of survival of an unexpected diagnosis and some pretty unpleasant treatment."
Tasha Jilka, 27, from Leicester, was diagnosed with neuroblastoma just before her 18th birthday in 2010.
"My cancer has completely changed my face," she said. "I use my face as a symbol of strength, something that shows everything I've been through."
Steve McAllister, 67, from Cardiff, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2010, said: "I was completely gobsmacked that it could happen to me.
"Before my mastectomy I was quite concerned with what my scar was going to look like. Now though... I've completely embraced my scar."
Deborah James, 38, from London, who has stage four bowel cancer, said: "For me, it's about not being defined by my cancer.
"I want to be seen as the woman I was before and yes, sometimes I do still want to look sexy."
Mark Douglas, 39, from London, who has thyroid cancer, was diagnosed at 30.
"I have a scar on my neck from surgery, but the main physical change for me has been how it's altered my voice, which is almost like an invisible scar," he said.
Defiance will be open on Tuesday between 12:00 BST to 16:00 BST at Carousel, in London.
