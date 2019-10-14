'My Government will'... Well, what will it do?

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption First the theory, then the reality of the Queen's Speech

The Biggest Day in Parliament

In theory, there is no more important occasion at Westminster than the State Opening of Parliament, when the Sovereign announces her Government's plans for the forthcoming session.

Already overshadowed in political terms by the "intense negotiations" between the UK and the EU, this week's pageant also has a serious credibility problem.

Labour dismiss it as "a political stunt".

The stark reality is that Boris Johnson's government is more than 40 votes short of a Commons majority so the measures set out stand next to no chance of becoming law, unless, that is, Labour agrees to a confidence vote, which, in turn, could trigger a general election. And this, they say, they will not do until a no-deal Brexit has been avoided.

And here's the point:

The 22 bills are part wish-list and part Conservative election manifesto. This is Boris Johnson saying, as he often does, "let's get Brexit done" so that we can focus on what the people are really interested in: the health service, immigration and, increasingly, the environment.

Power to the people?

Image caption Devo seemed to stall under Theresa May

Would a further wave of devolution to the English regions count as one of those hot button issues? I have yet to see any protesters out on the streets carrying placards demanding "Devo Now". In fact, the idea of a combined authority for the West Midlands, chaired by a metro mayor, was branded as "an unwanted super-council" when it was first mooted by George Osborne when he was the chancellor in the coalition government.

What's more, the whole project seemed to stall under Theresa May, leaving elected mayors, including the Midlands' Conservative mayor Andy Street, frustrated that they were not being granted the enhanced political and spending powers they had hoped for at the outset.

Now, though, the message from the new Communities Secretary and Cabinet Champion for the West Midlands, Wolverhampton-born Robert Jenrick, is that "devolution is on again". That's what he told the Tory conference a couple of weeks ago. And sure enough, the Queen's Speech does indeed promise more powers for metro mayors and more control in local areas over how public money is spent.

Among Mr Jenrick's more eye-catching proposals is adding health and social care to the list of devolved responsibilities, as they currently are in Greater Manchester but nowhere else.

And then there's Mr Street's ambition to take over the powers currently enjoyed by the West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner. Mr Street was thwarted on this one by the predominantly Labour members of the board of local council leaders of which he, as mayor, is the chair.

Mr Jenrick says he wants to open the debate with the metro mayors, so no doubt Mayor Street will see this as his opportunity.

Image caption Andy Street sees an opportunity

Double trouble

Messrs Jenrick and Street can debate all they like, but it will be for the birds unless the Tories get their election and win it. There is, however, one election we do know will go ahead. And this makes the Jenrick-Street dialogue even more tentative.

Thursday 7 May 2020 will be polling day for the West Midlands' next metro mayor. Andy Street will hope for a second term but Labour will be fighting hard to avenge their defeat last time in a conurbation which, remember, is generally considered a Labour area.

Vying to be the party's candidate will be the former cabinet minister and Hodge Hill MP Liam Byrne; the former Dudley council leader, Pete Lowe; and the former leader of the Respect Party and one-time Birmingham City Councillor, Salma Yaqoob - controversially admitted to the party just in time to be eligible for nomination.

So much for what George Osborne hailed as his "Devolution Revolution": It's in danger of becoming more like a will o' the wisp.

Political Reboot

Image copyright AFP Image caption As Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn tussle over election timing, the latter says Birmingham should cream off some of Whitehall

If Labour either forms or heads the next government, it would clearly pick up the ball and run with it in a different direction. Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell has even proposed that the Bank of England should be relocated to Birmingham.

When I interviewed Jeremy Corbyn last month he told me some of the Treasury's current Whitehall functions needed to be moved to major cities including Birmingham to help redress the economic imbalance between London and the rest of the country.

We'll have more on this in this weekend's Sunday Politics Midlands. And then, of course, there's the small mater of "Super Saturday". This week's crucial Brexit developments culminate in the first Saturday sitting of the Commons since 1982. We'll have the latest on that too, which I suppose makes it "Super Sunday". Super!

