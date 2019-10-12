Image copyright EPA Image caption Extinction Rebellion protesters blocked London City Airport

A former Paralympian accused of gluing himself to the top of a plane has denied causing a public nuisance.

James Brown is alleged to have climbed on to the British Airways plane at London City Airport on Thursday, during the Extinction Rebellion protests.

The 55-year-old, of Magdalen Road, Exeter, denied the charge at Westminster Magistrates' Court earlier.

District judge John Zani granted conditional bail prohibiting him from going within a mile of any UK airport.

The case was heard in front of a full public gallery, including Extinction Rebellion protesters, and there was applause at the end of the hearing.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Extinction Rebellion protesters were told to assemble at Trafalgar Square, London by the Met Police

Brown, who is visually impaired, is due to appear for trial at Southwark Crown Court on 8 November.

His solicitor, Raj Chada, requested the cyclist's cane be returned to him after it was confiscated by officers, which was granted.

The case has capped a week of demonstrations against climate inaction, which saw more than 1,100 arrests across the capital.

Brown competed for Britain, Ireland and Northern Ireland in a career which saw him participate at five Paralympic Games and earn two gold medals and a bronze.