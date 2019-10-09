Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Offences reported include assault, harassment, stalking and malicious communications

Disability hate crimes, including assault, harassment, stalking and malicious communications, are rising in England and Wales, according to figures obtained by a charity.

United Response said there were more than 6,000 incidents reported in 2018-19, a rise of just under 12% in a year.

The police force area with the largest number was West Yorkshire (818), followed by Greater Manchester (464).

The learning disability charity said the figures were "deeply worrying".

United Response submitted Freedom of Information requests to 45 police forces across England and Wales, 34 of which responded with disability hate crime figures.

The charity received figures from 34 forces, 27 of those forces gave figures for charges or prosecutions while 21 provided the numbers of disability hate crimes committed by repeat offenders.

'Criminal Harm'

In England and Wales, 6,263 disability hate crimes were reported in 2018-19, while in 2017-18 the figure was 5,599 and in 2016-17 it was 4,079.

The charity's figures also showed fewer people were being charged or prosecuted for disability hate crimes across England and Wales.

Joanne Silkstone, from United Response, said: "Just as last year, these figures are deeply worrying.

"The hard facts are that more and more people with learning disabilities or autism are being subjected to criminal harm and seemingly a smaller proportion of those responsible are being given the punishment they deserve."

West Yorkshire Police received 818 reports in 2018-19 - a rise of 53% on the figure for 2017-18.

The force said an element of the rise in reports could be attributed to its "high standards" in crime recording.

Supt Richard Close added: "Residents should be free to live their lives without fear, hatred or intolerance and there is no excuse for such behaviour.

"We are committed to ensuring that the most vulnerable are safe and feel reassured."