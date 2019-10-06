Image caption AJ Pritchard's brother Curtis needed emergency surgery on his knee after the attack

An assault case against a man charged after Strictly star AJ Pritchard and his brother were attacked at a nightclub has been discontinued.

The dancer and his brother Curtis, also a professional dancer and Love Island contestant, were hurt on a night out in Nantwich, Cheshire, on 27 December.

A 21-year-old man was arrested and later charged with assault.

Cheshire Police said the case had been discontinued and there was insufficient evidence to progress it further.

The force said following a number of inquiries, the man was charged.

"However, the case against him has since been discontinued at magistrates' court," police added.

"At this stage, there is insufficient evidence to progress the case any further and the victims have been fully updated."