Image caption The power cut at the Queen Elizabeth Queen Mother Hospital in Margate lasted for three hours

A man accused of endangering life by damaging cables from a generator to an NHS hospital has been cleared.

The power outage at the Queen Elizabeth Queen Mother (QEQM) hospital in Margate, Kent, lasted for three hours on 20 February.

James Kiely, 37, admitted conspiracy to steal before the trial but denied being part of a plan to damage the cabling.

He was cleared of damaging property and being reckless as to whether life was endangered at the QEQM.

Four other men have pleaded guilty to causing damage after arriving at the hospital site in a stolen van and a Vauxhall Zafira with false registration plates.

They will be sentenced alongside Kiely, of Shipston-on-Stour in Warwickshire, on a date yet to be fixed.

Birmingham Crown Court heard cable thieves had damaged an external generator at the hospital.

Jurors heard the three-hour power outage disabled a lift, forcing nurses to wrap a stroke patient in blankets and push his wheelchair around the site's perimeter

Lighting, telephones and call bells were affected by the power cut, which left medical staff unable to see patients in some areas of the hospital.

