In pictures: England awakes to beautiful sunrise
- 3 October 2019
Swathes of England awoke to a stunning sunrise this morning thanks in part to ex-Hurricane Lorenzo.
Social media was awash with pictures of colourful skies, some of which can be seen below.
BBC weather forecaster Billy Payne said the remains of the former hurricane had brought in high-level cloud from the west which combined with the low sun to produce the views.
He said it was a chilly start, with -1.9C recorded in Northumberland.
Some parts of the home counties also neared sub-zero temperatures.