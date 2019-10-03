Image copyright BBC Weather Watchers/Steve Image caption BBC Weather Watcher Steve captured the sunrise over Gorey Castle in Jersey

Swathes of England awoke to a stunning sunrise this morning thanks in part to ex-Hurricane Lorenzo.

Social media was awash with pictures of colourful skies, some of which can be seen below.

BBC weather forecaster Billy Payne said the remains of the former hurricane had brought in high-level cloud from the west which combined with the low sun to produce the views.

He said it was a chilly start, with -1.9C recorded in Northumberland.

Some parts of the home counties also neared sub-zero temperatures.

Image copyright Andy Jenner Image caption Andy Jenner was out early at Hastings to capture this view

Image copyright @Dkeen Image caption Twitter user Dan said he just had to stop on his way to work to get this picture near Alconbury, Cambridgeshire

Image copyright @dkeen Image caption Dan was one of many using #sunrise this morning

Image copyright BBC Weather Watchers/Phototom Image caption BBC Weather Watcher Phototom took this picture of wind turbines at Cudworth in South Yorkshire

Image copyright Angelika Smith Image caption Angelika Smith said it was a chilly 2C when she took this picture at Churchover near Rugby at about 07:00 BST

Image copyright Angelika Smith Image caption She said it was "crunchy" underfoot

Image caption BBC reporter Duncan Leatherdale snapped this shot in Birmingham

Image copyright BBC Weather Watchers/Castle Dweller Image caption This was the view of Hastings as caught by BBC Weather Watcher Castle Dweller

Image copyright BBC Weather Watchers/Flamingo Image caption It was 3C when BBC Weather Watcher Flamingo took this picture in Harleston in Norfolk

Image copyright Ian Jepson Image caption Fisherman Ian Jepson captured this view off the coast of Perranporth in Cornwall