England

In pictures: England awakes to beautiful sunrise

  • 3 October 2019
Sunrise over Gorey Castle Image copyright BBC Weather Watchers/Steve
Image caption BBC Weather Watcher Steve captured the sunrise over Gorey Castle in Jersey

Swathes of England awoke to a stunning sunrise this morning thanks in part to ex-Hurricane Lorenzo.

Social media was awash with pictures of colourful skies, some of which can be seen below.

BBC weather forecaster Billy Payne said the remains of the former hurricane had brought in high-level cloud from the west which combined with the low sun to produce the views.

He said it was a chilly start, with -1.9C recorded in Northumberland.

Some parts of the home counties also neared sub-zero temperatures.

Image copyright Andy Jenner
Image caption Andy Jenner was out early at Hastings to capture this view
Image copyright @Dkeen
Image caption Twitter user Dan said he just had to stop on his way to work to get this picture near Alconbury, Cambridgeshire
Image copyright @dkeen
Image caption Dan was one of many using #sunrise this morning
Image copyright BBC Weather Watchers/Phototom
Image caption BBC Weather Watcher Phototom took this picture of wind turbines at Cudworth in South Yorkshire
Image copyright Angelika Smith
Image caption Angelika Smith said it was a chilly 2C when she took this picture at Churchover near Rugby at about 07:00 BST
Image copyright Angelika Smith
Image caption She said it was "crunchy" underfoot
Image caption BBC reporter Duncan Leatherdale snapped this shot in Birmingham
Image copyright BBC Weather Watchers/Castle Dweller
Image caption This was the view of Hastings as caught by BBC Weather Watcher Castle Dweller
Image copyright BBC Weather Watchers/Flamingo
Image caption It was 3C when BBC Weather Watcher Flamingo took this picture in Harleston in Norfolk
Image copyright Ian Jepson
Image caption Fisherman Ian Jepson captured this view off the coast of Perranporth in Cornwall
Image caption This was the view over Didsbury in Manchester as captured by BBC reporter Tom Mullen

