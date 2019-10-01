Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Deaths of homeless people have risen by a fifth in a year, the ONS has said.

Drug poisoning has contributed to the biggest rise in deaths of homeless people in England and Wales since records began.

About 726 homeless people died in 2018, a rise of 22% in one year, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

Deaths from drugs have more than doubled in the six years the ONS has been recording the data.

Jon Sparkes from the charity Crisis said it was "heart-breaking" that people were dying homeless.

Ben Humberstone, from the ONS, said the rise was mainly due to an increase in "drug poisoning".

Two in five of the deaths were related to drug poisoning, an increase of 55% on 2017, compared to just 16% for the population as a whole.

Birmingham had the highest number of estimated deaths last year of any council area with 23, followed by Newcastle with 20 and Manchester with 19.

The statistics include people sleeping rough or using emergency accommodation such as homeless shelters and hostels at or around the time of death.

Mr Sparkes added: "It's crucial that governments urgently expand the safeguarding system used to investigate the deaths of vulnerable adults to include everyone who has died while street homeless so we can help prevent more people from dying needlessly."