Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Susan Howells went missing from Harrogate in February

A man has been charged with murdering a woman who vanished from her North Yorkshire home eight months ago.

Susan Howells, 51, went missing from Harrogate in February, with police believing she may have travelled to West or South Yorkshire.

Dale Tarbox, 39, of Station Road, Doncaster, has been charged.

He appeared before magistrates in Leeds and was remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at the city's crown court on Thursday.

A 63-year-old woman arrested in connection with the disappearance has been released on bail.

West Yorkshire Police said inquiries were continuing at locations across Bradford and Doncaster.

