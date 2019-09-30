Dozens of flood warnings in force around coast

Image caption Flood warnings are in place around the English coast

Dozens of flood warnings are in place across England with a yellow rain alert also due to come into force.

The Environment Agency has issued more than 70 flood warnings and more than 160 alerts for coastal areas and around rivers, from Mount's Bay in Cornwall to Seahouses in Northumberland.

There is a 24-hour yellow warning for rain covering Manchester, Birmingham and Nottingham from 15:00 BST.

Rain caused cliff falls in East Sussex on Sunday.

Image copyright Cheryl Fletcher Image caption Beach huts were washed away in St Leonards, East Sussex

Coastguards warned people to keep clear of the crumbling cliffs at Birling Gap after the chalk gave way.

In St Leonards, several beach huts standing on shingle by the sea wall were picked up by large storm waves and washed down the beach.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Roads were flooded in Yorkshire on Sunday

A number of events were cancelled on Sunday because of the wet weather including the Regatta London race on the River Thames.

Organisers of the Cycling Road World Championship changed the course in Yorkshire amid safety concerns.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Heavy rain and flooding affected the Cycling Road World Championships in Yorkshire on Sunday

A flood warning means flooding is expected and "immediate action" is required, including turning off gas, water and electricity, moving items upstairs and moving family, pets and cars to safety.

An alert means flooding is possible and people should "be prepared" by packing a bag containing vital belongings such as medicines and insurance documents, and keep checking flood warnings.

There are no severe flood warnings, meaning a risk to life, yet in force.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A flood warning is in place for Porthleven, Cornwall, which has previously been hit by big swells and flooding

The River Ouse through York is expected to peak on Monday evening with the Environment Agency warning people to avoid low lying roads and footpaths near the water.

Riverside properties in central Boston, Lincolnshire, are also at risk especially in the hours around the high tide due at about 08:20 on Tuesday.

Warnings are also in place along the coast in Cumbria and north-west England, the North East of England and Yorkshire, the south-east coast including Dover and Folkestone, and Cornwall.