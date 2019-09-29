Image copyright PA Media Image caption Riders in the Cycling Road World Championships were being diverted after starting in Leeds

Flood warnings are in place across England and events have been cancelled due to heavy rain.

In Yorkshire, where the Cycling Road World Championships is taking place, organisers said the route had been changed due to concerns for safety.

Cancelled events include the inaugural Regatta London race on the River Thames and racing at Haydock in Merseyside

The heavy rain also led to travel disruption, with a mudslide covering a railway track on Saturday.

Northern said a mudslide disrupted railway services between Lancashire and Yorkshire

A spokesman for the cycling race said: "The decision was made after extensive consultation with the UCI, our multi-agency partners, the Environment Agency and local mountain rescue teams.

"We know this will be hugely disappointing to the communities in these locations who have been planning events and celebrations to coincide with the race today. We are very sorry."

The Elite Men's Road Race, which started in Leeds, is due to finish in Harrogate at an earlier time due to the route being shortened.

A Northern rail spokesman said the fanzone in Harrogate was also closed for the day due to weather and advised spectators to check for updates.

Steve Hopkinson, regional director at Northern, said: "The change of route, and the closure of the fanzone, will be disappointing for cycling fans - but we still expect thousands of people to travel to Harrogate to see the conclusion of the race.

"We have extra services and additional carriages this afternoon to take people from Harrogate after the race, but trains will be extremely busy and customers may want to stagger their journeys to catch a later, less-busy service."