Uptake of all 13 child vaccinations drops

Image copyright Getty Images

Coverage of all 13 routine childhood vaccinations for the under fives has fallen in the past year, figures show.

NHS data for 2018-19 showed uptake of the first dose of the MMR vaccine fell from 91.2% to 90.3% in England - the fifth year in a row it has dropped.

Regional data showed coverage fell in all parts of England apart from the north east.

The other vaccines that saw falls include those that protect against tetanus, diphtheria and polio.