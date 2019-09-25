Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Two police officers and a man were injured in the crash in Littlehampton

A man has been charged with injuring two police officers who were hit by a stolen car.

The pair were struck as they carried out a routine drugs check on the A259 in Littlehampton, early on Monday.

Another man, who had just been arrested on suspicion of intent to supply class B drugs, was also hit by the car, police said.

Jack Robson, 20, of Holly Drive, Wick, Littlehampton, has been charged with a number of offences, Sussex Police said.

He is due to appear at Crawley Magistrates' Court later, charged with:

Three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving

Burglary

Driving with no insurance, not in accordance with his provisional licence, and with uncorrected vision

"The policeman remains in hospital and is due surgery on a broken shoulder, an arm and leg," a police spokesman said.

"His colleague, a policewoman, has been discharged from hospital after suffering two fractures and extensive bruising and is recovering at home."

The man arrested on suspicion of drugs offences has been released under investigation.