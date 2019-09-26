Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jaywick in Essex has been named as the most deprived neighbourhood in England again.

Eight of the 10 most deprived neighbourhoods in England are in Blackpool, according to new statistics.

Seaside village Jaywick, in Essex, has been named the most deprived area overall for the third time in a row since 2010.

Blackpool took the next eight slots while Middlesbrough had the largest share of the most deprived areas.

Government officials ranked 32,844 neighbourhoods.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) looked at levels of income, employment, education, health and crime as well as housing services and living environment.

The village, partly made up of a former holiday park, has been visited by the UN special rapporteur for extreme poverty during a fact-finding mission to the UK.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Blackpool's Promenade is a tourist attraction but behind it lie some of England's most deprived neighbourhoods

Among the top 10 individual neighbourhoods for deprivation, Blackpool had eight of them.

They include people living on estates just behind its Promenade.

The tenth most deprived neighbourhood was Anfield in Liverpool.

All of the local authorities with the highest proportion of deprived neighbourhoods are in the north - Middlesbrough, Knowsley, Hull, Liverpool and Manchester.

In an accompanying report MHCLG said the study revealed "concentrations of deprivation in large urban conurbations, areas that have historically had large heavy industry manufacturing and/or mining sectors (such as Birmingham, Nottingham, Hartlepool), coastal towns (such as Blackpool or Hastings), and parts of east London".

"There are also pockets of deprivation surrounded by less deprived places in every region of England," it said.

