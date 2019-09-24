Image copyright @kevinmcgphoto Image caption A road has flooded in the Longbridge area of Birmingham

Heavy rain is causing travel problems and flash flooding across England.

Three flood warnings and 28 flood alerts have been put in place by the Environment Agency.

The Met Office has a yellow rain warning covering most of the country in force until 23:00 BST.

Floods have been reported on roads in Southampton, Birmingham and Liverpool, while Transport for London (TfL) said a number of roads across the capital were also affected by flooding.

Image copyright Colin Lee Image caption Flooding has also hit roads in Southampton

A flood warning is in place in Crawley for the Ifield Brook and River Mole at Ifield and the River Mole at Lowfield Heath.

Flooding is also expected on the upper Frome between Maiden Newton and Dorchester in Dorset.

National Rail has warned of major disruption between Birmingham Snow Hill and Stourbridge until about noon because of a tree blocking the line earlier.

Southampton City Centre has seen problems with several cars having broken down in water on Millbrook Road West.

Image copyright Colin Lee Image caption The flooding in Southampton caused major problems for commuters

Motorists have also been advised to avoid the road between Waterhouse Lane and Paynes Road.

Roads have flooded in the Longbridge area of Birmingham, while Mersey Fire and Rescue Service reported vehicles trapped in floodwater in the Queens Drive and West Derby area of Liverpool.

A service spokesman urged drivers to "please take extra care", adding: "Slow down, increase your distances, switch your lights on and please don't drive into floodwater."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption A road has been partially flooded at Colnbrook in West London

About 2in (49.6mm) of rain fell in the six hours before 09:00 at Boscombe Down in Wiltshire, according to the Met Office.

Spokesman Grahame Madge said it was a "significant" amount of rain.

He said the band of rain was "transient" and, having started in the South West, has moved to the Midlands before hitting the North later in the day.

He said some other areas could expect to see the same amount of rain as Boscombe Down.