Image caption Susan Macintosh and her family said it had been an emotional journey

Thomas Cook's flight from Orlando to Manchester landed at 08:52 BST - according to Flight Radar, it was the stricken operator's final flight. The BBC has spoken to some of the passengers who were on board, as well as people in Leicester from where the holiday firm's first excursion left in 1841.

Anthony Speak, 64, and Wendy Willis, 57, said the atmosphere on the flight was very different from their outward journey on 8 September.

"The staff were crying and it was very sombre," said Ms Willis.

"But the staff were brilliant and very professional, despite not having a job when they landed."

"We saw one of the girls in floods of tears," added Mr Speak, from Dudley, West Midlands.

Image caption Anthony Speak and Wendy Willis were on the last flight

Stephen and Tracy Curran, from Cumbria, who also flew to America on 8 September, said they had constantly been checking for updates on their holiday provider's fate.

"We thought it would be a close call," said Mrs Curran.

"We didn't know what had happened until we landed - the staff didn't know either.

"There was a plane that was due to take off an hour after us - but it's still there."

Image caption Tracy and Stephen Curran spent two weeks in Orlando

Susan Macintosh, 55, said she felt "very fortunate" to have made her flight back to the UK.

Ms Macintosh, along with her family, praised Thomas Cook staff for their professionalism, adding it was an emotional moment when the pilot made an announcement marking the end of an era.

The family had been waiting for latest news as speculation heightened about the future of Thomas Cook.

Her son-in-law Kenneth McGuinan, 31, said: "For the past couple of days I have been constantly checking [to see what is happening]."

What to do if you are affected?

If you are abroad, the UK government has pledged to get everyone home.

Customers can visit the Civil Aviation Authority's special Thomas Cook website. Those scheduled to return to the UK within the next 48 hours or who are having problems with their accommodation or need special assistance can ring 0300 303 2800 in the UK or +44 1753 330 330 from abroad.

Customers have been urged not to cut short their holiday or go to the airport without checking the website for more information about their return journey.

Those whose future holidays have been cancelled will be informed of how they can claim a refund on the website.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Thomas Cook founded his travel company in 1841

There was also sadness in Leicester, from where Victorian entrepreneur Thomas Cook organised his first holiday.

The 12-mile (19km) rail excursion to Loughborough in 1841 was an attempt by the cabinet-maker and Baptist preacher to offer working-class people a diversion from drinking, which he saw as the root cause of society's ills.

"Thomas Cook is part of Leicester life, part of its history," Sally Pick said.

"We've lost something famous about Leicester.

"I feel bad for the staff who may lose their jobs, and the holidaymakers abroad."

Image caption Ivor James said Thomas Cook, of whom there is a statue in Leicester, was a part of city's history

Ivor James, 70, said the company's collapse was "sad" and a "great shame".

He said he used to book holidays with the firm in the 1990s but now uses the internet.

"People may have fallen out of love with the package holiday because of holidays on the internet," Mr James said,

"I think the mobility of people getting to Europe and cheap flights hasn't helped them."

Yvonne Russell said she had seen the internet have a similar affect on the retail industry in which she works.

"Online means no-one comes to the High Street," she said.