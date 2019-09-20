Five coastal projects to share £10m funding

Five coastal development projects have been given a share of more than £10m.

The schemes in Cumbria, Dorset, Gloucestershire, Kent and Suffolk each successfully bid for funding from the government's Coastal Communities Fund.

They include a coastal activities centre in Whitehaven, an enterprise hub in Southwold and an environmental hub in Bournemouth and Poole.

Dover's historic Market Square and Lydney Harbour will also be revamped with the cash.

Cumbria Coastal Activities Centre - £2.45 million

The dedicated water sports and recreation centre at Whitehaven Harbour will be a low-carbon building with an arts and community centre, along with a multi-purpose event and educational space.

Southwold Enterprise Hub - £995,000

The hub will host one retail and 15 business units, including co-working areas. A Southwold Development Team will also be set up to help boost the local economy.

Dover's Historic Market Square and Old Town - £2.44 million

Aimed at increasing the number of visitors to Dover's Old Town, the scheme includes the rejuvenation of the market square and high street with improved pedestrian and public transport access, a water feature and green spaces.

Environmental Innovation Hub at Bournemouth and Poole Seafront - £2.39 million

The hub, built partly from "ocean-harvested plastics", will raise awareness of environmental issues, including recycling, through displays and "interactive touchpoints" located along 10 miles of Dorset coastline. It will incorporate a waste transfer facility, a lifeguard office and a catering kiosk.

Destination Lydney Harbour, Gloucestershire - £2.1 million

The project will create transport routes into the harbour and develop the area as a recreation and tourism destination. Existing buildings will be upgraded with new toilets, an information point and a new cafe. A community rowing boat building project is also planned.