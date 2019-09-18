England

Three youths charged with murder of PC Harper

  • 18 September 2019
Breaking News image

Three teenagers have been charged with murder after a police officer was killed while investigating a burglary.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.