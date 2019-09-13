Image caption Johnny Rooney was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court

A company director has been sentenced after a disabled woman was forced to pay £12,300 for an unwanted driveway.

Johnny Rooney, of Drivescape Ltd, was found guilty of breaking trading regulations at Bristol Crown Court.

A trial in June heard Rooney failed to stop employees digging up a drive despite the owner saying she did not want the work carried out.

The victim told the court she felt violated and pressured to pay for the work.

Rooney was sentenced to a four-month jail term suspended for two years, and ordered to carry out 120 hours of community service.

Drivescape, based in Semington, Wiltshire, failed to provide the consumer with a written contract and written cancellation notice detailing the consumer's right to a 14-day cooling off period, the court heard.

Bath and North East Somerset Council's Paul Crossley said the authority's Trading Standards department took these offences "extremely seriously".

"They are a priority to our Trading Standards team and the sentencing of Mr Rooney illustrates that the courts will also take a tough line," he added.