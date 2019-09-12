Image copyright Family handout Image caption Owen Carey was celebrating his 18th birthday when he died

A teenager with an allergy to dairy died after eating chicken marinated in buttermilk, an inquest has heard.

Owen Carey was celebrating his 18th birthday in London when he collapsed and died on 22 April 2017.

The inquest heard he ordered "skinny grilled chicken" at Byron Burger but there was "no mention" of a marinade on the menu.

Technical manager Aimee Leitner-Hopps said a notice on the menu asked customers to advise staff of allergies.

She also told South London Coroner's Court all waiting staff underwent allergy training.

'Very small font'

Clodagh Bradley QC, representing Mr Carey's family, from Crowborough, Sussex, said regulations required information about allergies to be clearly visible in a restaurant.

Information on the Byron menu was "at the very bottom, in a really very small font, in black print, on a royal blue background" making it difficult to read, he added.

Ms Leitner-Hopps said: "It's perfectly legible in my opinion."

She also said it complied with legal obligations.

When asked by assistant coroner Briony Ballard why it could not be more prominent, she replied: "The expectation is that a customer with an allergy should inform us."

Ms Bradley QC also said: "The menu makes no mention at all of marinade. It would be very easy for a reader of the menu to think this was a plain grilled chicken breast."

Ms Leitner-Hopps said: "If you have an allergy you should be asking for information and the team would have provided it."

The hearing continues.